Take home the Repsol edition of Honda Dio by paying 8 thousand, only this will be monthly EMI

You can buy the Honda Dio Repsol Edition with a very low down payment, know here the full plan details of the features and specifications of this scooter.

The two-wheeler sector has a wide range of scooters ranging from mileage scooters to sporty look and feel, in which companies like Honda, TVS, Hero, Suzuki, Yamaha have launched their scooters in maximum number.

In which today we are talking about Honda Dio which is a long mileage scooter with a sporty design. If you buy this scooter, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 65,075 to Rs 70,973.

But if you do not have such a big budget to buy this scooter, then here you can know the complete plan to take this scooter home for just 8 thousand rupees.

Actually, according to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the website that gives information about the two-wheeler segment, if you buy the Repsol edition of Honda Dio, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 74,338 on this scooter.

On this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 8,260 and after that you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 2,675. The loan tenure for this scooter has been kept by the bank for 36 months and the bank will charge an interest of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

After knowing the plan to buy Honda Dio on down payment, now you know the complete details of the features and specification of this scooter.

Honda Dio is a stylish and mileage scooter which the company has launched in the market with three variants.

This engine generates 7.76 PS of power and 9 Nm of peak torque and the transmission of this scooter is automatic, the company has given a combination of drum brake in its front wheel and rear wheel in the braking system of this scooter.

Regarding mileage, Honda claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 55 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Important Information: The loan, down payment and interest rates available on this scooter depend on your banking and CIBIL score. If your banking or CIBIL score reports negative, then the bank can change these three accordingly.