Take home the self start and alloy wheel variants of TVS Sport by paying just 7 thousand, that’s all monthly EMI will be made

If you want to buy the Best Mileage Bike that too at the lowest price, then know here the complete details of buying TVS Sport with easy EMI.

Mileage in the two wheeler sector is the feature that is most taken into consideration while buying a bike or scooter, in which today we are telling among the long range of mileage bikes to buy self start and alloy wheel variants of TVS Sport with easy plan. Full details of

If you buy TVS Sport, then it will cost Rs 58,930 to Rs 64,955. The starting price of self-start and alloy wheel variants of this bike is Rs 64,955, which becomes Rs 6875,971 on being owned.

But after reading the plan mentioned here, you can take this bike home by paying a down payment of just Rs 7 thousand, according to the online EMI calculator, if you buy this bike then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 68,374. .

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 7,597 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 2,438 every month.

The repayment period of this loan has been fixed by the bank for 36 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

If you want to buy this bike after reading this down payment plan, then now read every little big detail of its features and specification.

Talking about the engine and power of TVS Sport, the company has given a 109.7 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine can generate 8.29 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, drum brakes have been installed in its front and rear wheels, with which alloy wheels and tube tires have been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this TVS sport bike gives a mileage of 70 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rate plans available on this TVS Sport depend on your banking and CIBIL score. If a negative report comes out in your banking or CIBIL score, then the bank can make changes in these three accordingly.