Take home the self-start variant of Royal Enfield Bullet 350 by paying 18 thousand, only this much will have to be paid monthly EMI

If you want to buy the Best Cruiser Bike, then you can know here the easy and economical way to bring Royal Enfield Bullet 350 home.

The most popular segment in the country’s bike sector after the budget bikes with mileage is the cruiser bike segment, which offers premium bikes with strong engines and designs.

If you are also planning to buy a cruiser bike, then here we are telling you the complete details of the plan to buy Royal Enfield Bullet 350, a popular cruiser bike in this segment in an easy way.

The self-start variant of Royal Enfield Bullet 350 starts at Rs 1,60,492 which goes up to Rs 1,83,068 on-road.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this bike, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,64,307 on it.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 18,256 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 5,901 every month.

The repayment period of the loan on this Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been fixed by the bank for 36 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

If you want to buy this cruiser bike after reading this down payment plan, then read here the complete details of its features and specifications.

Talking about the engine and power of Royal Enfield Bullet 350, the company has given a 346 cc single cylinder engine in it which generates 19.36 PS of power and 28 Nm of peak torque.

,read this also– Country’s cheapest top 3 cruiser bikes that give great mileage with strong styling, read full details)

In the braking system, the company has installed disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel which has been given with single channel ABS system.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes come in a small budget of only 55 thousand, gives big mileage up to 96 kmpl)

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gives a mileage of 40.8 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan amount, down payment and interest rate plans available on Royal Enfield Bullet 350 depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

If a negative report comes out in your banking or CIBIL score, then the bank can make any changes in this down payment, loan amount, and interest rates according to it.