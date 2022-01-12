Take home the self start variant of Royal Enfield Bullet 350 by paying just 18 thousand, EMI will be so much

If you wish to purchase Royal Enfield Bullet 350 of cruiser bike section, then know right here full particulars of simple down fee plan.

In the motorbike section, cruisers and sports activities bikes are the most most popular amongst the youth, however shopping for these bikes is often not doable for the most, as a consequence of the worth of these bikes.

If you happen to too usually are not capable of purchase a cruiser bike as a consequence of low funds, then right here as we speak we’re telling you the full particulars of shopping for the electrical variant of Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in an easy manner.

In keeping with the two-wheeler section info web site BIKEDEKHO, two EMI and down fee calculators have been given, in accordance with which, for those who purchase the self-start variant of Royal Enfield 350, then the financial institution related to the firm will give a mortgage of Rs 1,64,307 on it.

After this mortgage, you will must pay a minimal down fee of Rs 18,256 and after that pay a month-to-month EMI of Rs 5,901 each month.

The tenure of this mortgage obtainable on Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been fastened at 36 months and the financial institution will cost an curiosity of 9.7 % each year on this mortgage quantity.

After studying this down fee plan, if you wish to purchase this bike, then now learn the full particulars of the options and specification of this bike.

Speaking about the engine and energy of the bike, it has been given a 346 cc single cylinder engine which relies on air-cooled gas injected know-how, this engine generates 19.36 PS of energy and 28 Nm of peak torque, coupled with a 5-speed gearbox. Is.

Speaking about the braking system of the bike, the firm has given a mix of disc brake in its entrance wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel, with which a single channel anti-lock braking system has been given.

Concerning mileage, the firm claims that this bike offers a mileage of 40.8 kmpl and this mileage is licensed by ARAI.

Necessary discover: The plan of mortgage, down fee and rate of interest obtainable on Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is dependent upon your banking and CIBIL rating.