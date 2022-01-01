Take home the shining Bajaj Pulsar 180 for just 33 thousand, will get fast speed, style and money back guarantee

Take home the shining Bajaj Pulsar 180 for just 33 thousand, will get fast velocity, style and money back guarantee

If you’re keen on fast bikes however have much less finances to purchase, then learn right here the particulars of gives to purchase Bajaj Pulsar 180 with a lovely plan at a really low worth.

In the two wheeler sector, after the mileage bikes, fast sports activities bikes are most well-liked, by which the bikes of corporations like Bajaj, TVS, Suzuki and Honda are the most modern, by which immediately we’re speaking about Bajaj Pulsar 180 which is its personal. Most popular for low price and excessive velocity.

Should you purchase this bike, then you definately will should spend as much as Rs 1.16 lakh for this, however via the provide talked about right here, you may take this bike home for lower than half the worth.

At this time’s provide on this Bajaj Pulsar 180 is given by the second hand two wheeler shopping for web site BIKES24 which has posted this bike on its web site and its worth is 33 thousand rupees.

In keeping with the info given on the web site, the mannequin of this Bajaj Pulsar 180 is 2014 and it has coated 51,972 km to this point. The possession of this Bajaj Pulsar 180 is second and its registration is registered in DL 09 RTO workplace, Delhi.

On buying this bike, the firm is providing a one-year guarantee plan with sure situations, together with a seven-day money back guarantee plan.

In keeping with this money back guarantee plan, if any defect comes out on this bike inside seven days of buy or if you don’t like this bike, then you may return it to the firm.

After returning the bike, the firm will refund your full fee to you with none questions or deductions.

After studying the gives out there on Bajaj Pulsar 180, in case you are planning to purchase this bike, then know right here the full particulars of the options and specs of this bike.

Speaking about the engine and energy of the bike, the firm has given a 178.6 cc single cylinder engine which is predicated on air-cooled know-how.

This engine generates 17.02 PS energy and 14.52 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Speaking about the braking system of the bike, the firm has given a mixture of disc brake in its entrance wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Relating to mileage, the firm claims that this bike provides a mileage of 47 kilometers per liter and this mileage is licensed by ARAI.