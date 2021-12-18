Take home the shining Honda Jazz in the budget of only 4 lakhs, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

Want to buy a premium hatchback that too in a low budget, then know here the complete details of the offers available on Honda Jazz.

In the hatchback segment of the car sector, apart from budget cars with mileage, some premium hatchback cars are also present, one of which is Honda Jazz.

Honda Jazz is one of the best selling car in its hatchback segment which has been prepared with unique design and premium features.

If you buy this Honda Jazz from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 7.65 lakh to Rs 9.89 lakh but here we are going to tell about the offer in which you can take this car home for almost half the price. can.

Today’s offer on this car has come from car sector information website CARDEKHO which has listed this Honda Jazz in its used car section and has priced it at Rs 4,43,500.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this Honda Jazz is July 2016 and it has covered 39,937 kms so far, the ownership of this Honda Jazz car is first and it is registered at DL 4C RTO office in Delhi.

If you buy this car, then the company is offering a comprehensive warranty plan of 6 months along with a plan of seven days money back guarantee.

Apart from this, the company is also providing 6 months pan India roadside assistance and free RC transfer facility on this car, as well as the people who have less budget and want to buy this car on loan, the company is also providing loan facility. Is.

If you want to buy this Honda Jazz, then after the offers available on it, know the complete details of its features and specifications.

Talking about the engine of Honda Jazz, it has been given a 1498 cc engine which generates power of 98.6 bhp and peak torque of 200 Nm and it is given with 6 speed manual gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this Honda Jazz gives a mileage of 17.1 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.