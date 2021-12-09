Take home the shining Maruti Eeco 7 seater in a budget of just 3 lakhs, the company will provide guarantee and warranty plan with loan

If your family is big and the budget is very less, then know here this company is offering Maruti Eeco 7 seater to buy at a very affordable price.

Only select cars are present in the MPV segment of the car sector in the country, in which cars from 5 seater to 7 seater and low budget to premium features are easily available.

In which today we are talking about Maruti Eeco, which is the cheapest 7 seater car of its company, if you buy this car from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 4.30 lakh to Rs 5.68 lakh.

But you do not have that much money but want to buy a 7 seater for your big family, then know here the complete details of the offer to take this car home for just 3.4 lakhs on zero down payment.

Today’s offer on Maruti Eeco is given by second hand car buying and selling website CARS24 which has listed this car on its site and priced at Rs 3,43,699.

According to the details of the car given on the website, the model of this Maruti Eeco is of August 2018 and so far it has run only 36,507 kms.

The ownership of this Maruti Eeco is first and its registration is registered in DL 6C RTO of Delhi, this Maruti Eeco is having petrol engine with CNG kit also installed.

That is, if you install this CNG kit from outside, then for this you will have to spend up to 45 thousand rupees, which is getting free here, in this way this car is going to cost you 3 lakh rupees.

On buying this car, the company is offering a six-month warranty plan with certain conditions, along with a seven-day money back guarantee.

According to this money back guarantee, if you buy this car and within seven days it finds a defect or you do not like this car then you can return it to the company.

After returning, the company will refund your entire payment to you without any question answer or any deduction. Apart from this, the company is also providing this facility for those who want to buy this car on loan due to low budget.

In which you can take this car home with zero down payment and after that you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 7,954 for the next sixty months.

Amidst all these plans, the company is also providing the facility of free RC transfer along with third party insurance and zero shipping charges.