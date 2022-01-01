Take home the Sigma variant of Maruti Baleno by paying 68 thousand, will get 21 kmpl mileage with premium features

If you are planning to buy a new car, then know here the complete plan to buy Maruti Baleno, the popular car of the hatchback segment, in a very easy way.

The hatchback segment of the car sector has a wide range of low budget cars that are preferred for their mileage and features.

But some cars are also liked for their design and premium features apart from their mileage, in which today we are talking about Maruti Suzuki Baleno which is a premium car in the hatchback segment which comes in low budget.

If you are planning to buy this car, then know that for this you will have to spend from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.45 lakh.

But after reading the down payment plan mentioned here, you can easily take this Maruti Baleno to Sigma variant home.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the car segment information website CARDEKHO, if you buy the Sigma variant of this Maruti Baleno, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 6.14 lakh for this.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 68,267 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 12,999 every month.

The bank has kept the tenure of this loan on Maruti Baleno as 60 months and the bank will charge interest on this loan amount at the rate of 9.8 percent per annum.

If you want to buy this Maruti Baleno, then after this down payment plan, know the details of the features and specifications of this car.

Maruti Baleno is a stylish hatchback of its company, which the company has launched in India with five variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this car, the company has given a 1197 cc engine in it which generates power of 81.80 bhp and peak torque of 113 Nm and manual transmission has been given with this engine.

Talking about the features of the car, the company has given features like multi-function steering wheel, power-adjustable exterior rear view mirror, touch screen infotainment system, automatic climate control, push button start-stop, anti-lock braking system, rear parking sensor. . Regarding the mileage of this car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 21.01 kmpl.