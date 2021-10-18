Take home the sporty design and powerful mileage Honda Grazia by paying just 9 thousand, this will be monthly EMI

Honda Grazia is a scooter with strong mileage and sporty design which you can now take home in a very easy way, know the complete plan here.

Like the bikes in the two-wheeler sector, the range of scooters has also become very large, in which you get scooters according to every budget and need.

In which today we are talking about the Honda Grazia scooter coming with strong mileage and style in a low budget, which is called the best selling scooter of its company after Honda Activa.

If you buy this scooter, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 76,823 to Rs 85,148. But if you do not have such a big budget, then we will tell you the complete details of the plan to take this scooter home for just 9 thousand rupees.

But before knowing that plan, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this Honda Grazia. Honda Grazia is a sporty design and powerful mileage scooter which Honda has launched in three variants.

In this scooter, Honda has given a single cylinder 124 cc engine which is based on fuel injected technology. This engine can generate 8.25 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque. The transmission of this scooter is automatic.

Regarding the mileage of Honda Grazia, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 50 to 60 kilometers per liter. After knowing the details of this scooter, now you know the complete details of the plan to buy it for just 9 thousand rupees.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two-wheeler information website BIKEDEKHO, if you buy the drum brake variant of this scooter, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 82,745 on it.

You will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 9,194 on this loan. After which you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 2,974 every month.

The loan tenure for Honda Grazia will be 36 months and the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 per cent per annum on the loan amount.

Important notice: The loan, down payment, EMI and interest rates available on this scooter largely depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

In which in case of negative report, the bank can make changes in the loan amount, down payment, EMI and interest rates accordingly.