Take home the strong style Honda SP 125 by paying just 9 thousand, this will be the monthly EMI

Honda SP 125 is a stylish bike with mileage, which you can now buy by paying just 9 thousand rupees, know what is the complete plan.

The two-wheeler sector has a long range of stylish mileage bikes that come in a low budget. In which today we are talking about Honda SP 125, which is a popular bike of its company, which is liked for its mileage and style.

If you buy this bike, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 78,947 to Rs 83,242. But if you do not have such a big budget, then here you can know the complete details of the plan to take this bike home by paying just 9 thousand rupees.

But before knowing that offer, you should know about the mileage, features and specification of this Honda SP 125. Honda SP 125 is a popular low-budget bike that the company has launched in the market with two variants.

This bike has been given a single cylinder 124 cc engine which is an engine based on fuel injected technology. This engine generates 10.8 PS of power and 10.9 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel with which tubeless tires have been added.

Regarding the mileage of Honda SP 125, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 65 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of Honda SP 125 bike, now you know the complete details of the plan to take it home on easy down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the website BIKEDEKHO, which gives information about the two-wheeler segment, the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 88,835 on this bike.

After the amount received on this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 9,871 and after that EMI of Rs 3,181 will have to be paid every month.

The loan tenure on this bike has been kept by the bank for 36 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.