Take home the Supernova Edition of Royal Enfield Meteor 350 by paying just 23 thousand, will get 41 kmpl mileage

Take home the Supernova (*23*) of Royal Enfield Meteor 350 by paying just 23 thousand, will get 41 kmpl mileage

If you’re a cruiser bike fanatic and need to purchase then learn right here to take home the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 with an easy down cost.

Cruiser and sports activities bikes are most in demand after mileage bikes in the nation’s two wheeler sector, however usually resulting from the excessive price of these bikes, individuals who like them are unable to purchase the bike of their selection.

If you happen to additionally need to purchase a cruiser bike however are unable to purchase resulting from finances constraints, then know right here the simple plan to purchase Royal Enfield Meteor 350, a well-liked bike in the cruiser phase.

If you happen to purchase this bike, then for this you will must make a finances of Rs 2.01 lakh to Rs 2.17 lakh, however after studying the plan talked about right here, you may take this bike home by paying just Rs 23 thousand.

In response to the down cost and EMI calculator given on the two wheeler sector info web site BIKEDEKHO, should you purchase the Supernova (*23*) of Royal Enfield Meteor 350, then the financial institution will give a mortgage of Rs 2,11,981 for it.

After this mortgage, you will must pay a minimal down cost of Rs 23,553 and after that pay a month-to-month EMI of Rs 6,934 each month.

The mortgage tenure on this bike has been mounted by the financial institution for 36 months, with which the financial institution will cost curiosity at the fee of 9.7 % every year on the mortgage quantity.

If you wish to purchase this bike after studying this down cost plan, then you may know right here the full particulars of its options and specification.

Speaking about the engine and energy of Royal Enfield Meteor 350, it has been given a 349 cc single cylinder engine which generates 20.4 PS of energy and 27 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Speaking about the braking system of the bike, the firm has given a mixture of disc brakes in its entrance and rear wheels, with which a single channel ABS system has been given.

Relating to the mileage of the bike, the firm claims that this Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Supernova bike provides a mileage of 41.88 kmpl and this mileage has been licensed by ARAI.