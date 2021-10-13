Take home the Suzuki Access 125 Mileage Scooter with Bluetooth Connectivity by paying 9 thousand, so will the monthly EMI

If you are looking for a scooter in which you can get the combination of hi-tech features and mileage. So know here the plan to buy Suzuki Access 125 for 9 thousand.

In the two-wheeler sector of the country, as much as the range of different segments of bikes, there has been almost the same range of scooters, in which scooters from 100 cc to 150 cc are present.

If you are looking for a scooter with strong mileage and style, then here we are going to tell about Suzuki Access 125 which is the best selling scooter of its company.

To buy this scooter, you will have to spend from Rs 73,400 to Rs 82,600. But you don’t have such a big budget. So here we will tell you the complete details of taking this scooter home on a down payment of just 9 thousand rupees.

But before that, you should know every small detail from the features of this scooter to the mileage and specification. Seeing the success of this scooter, the company has upgraded it and launched it with Bluetooth connectivity.

In this Suzuki Access, the company has given a single cylinder 124 cc engine which is based on air-cooled technology. This engine generates 8.7 PS of power and 10 Nm of peak torque. The transmission of this scooter is automatic.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 57.22 kmpl. This mileage is ARAI certified. Suzuki has given Suzuki Ride Connect feature in the new variant of this scooter.

This Bluetooth based smartphone connected instrument cluster gives you features like turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS/WhatsApp alert, overspeeding alert, trip sharing and last parking location.

After knowing the complete details of this scooter, now you know the complete details of the plan to take it home for just 9 thousand rupees.

Actually, according to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two-wheeler information website BIKEDEKHO, if you buy a Bluetooth variant with its disc brake alloy wheel.

So the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 87,523 on it, on which you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 9,725. After this minimum down payment, you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 3,129 every month.

The loan tenure for this Suzuki Access 125 scooter will be 36 months and the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 per cent per annum on the loan amount.

Important notice: The bank can make changes in the loan amount, interest rate, down payment and EMI plan if your banking or CIBIL score is reported negative.