Take home the Tata Tigor sedan with premium features in a low budget by paying 67 thousand rupees, will get 20 kmpl mileage

If you plan to buy a car, then know here the complete details of taking the Tata Tigor with premium features home with a very easy plan.

After low budget mileage cars in the car sector, the most demand is for mid-range sedans and cars from Maruti to Tata, Hyundai to Honda are present in this segment.

In which we are talking about Tata Tigor which is a low budget sedan which offers long mileage along with premium features.

If you plan to buy this car, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 5.67 lakh to Rs 7.84 lakh but if you do not have such a big budget, then you can know here that this car is very easy down payment and EMI plan. Full details to take home with you.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the car segment information website CARDEKHO, if you buy the XE variant of this Tata Tigor, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 6.10 lakh for it.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 67,780 after which EMI of Rs 12,896 will have to be paid every month.

The tenure of the loan on Tata Tigor has been kept by the bank for 60 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.8 percent per annum on this loan amount.

,read this also– Safest Top 3 Cars in Lowest Price, which got 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test)

If you want to buy this Tata Tigor, then after this down payment plan, know the full details of its features and specifications. Tata Tigor is a premium and low-budget sedan car of its company, which the company has launched in the market with six variants. .

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Talking about the engine and power of this car, the company has given a 1.2-liter 1199 cc engine in it. This three-cylinder engine generates 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque, with which 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox was given. Is.

Talking about the features of the car, features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, push button start-stop, keyless entry have been given.

Talking about the safety features of the car, features like dual airbags, ABS, EBD and rear parking sensors have been given in it, regarding the mileage of Tata Tigor, the company claims that this sedan gives a mileage of 20.3 kmpl.