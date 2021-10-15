Take home this bike with 69 kmpl mileage by paying just 9 thousand, EMI will be so much

Hero Glamor is an attractively designed mileage bike whose starting price is 75,900 but you can take it home by paying just 9 thousand rupees. Know what is the plan.

The two-wheeler sector of the country has become so big today in which you get bikes and scooters according to every budget and every need. If you are also planning to buy a bike which gives more mileage in less price and is also strong in style.

So here today we are telling about that Hero Glamor which is the best selling bike of its company’s 125 cc segment. The company has recently launched its updated version.

If you buy this bike, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 75,900 to Rs 85,100. If your budget is not that much, then know about the plan here in which you can buy this bike for a down payment of just 9 thousand rupees and take it home.

But before that you should know the complete details of this bike from mileage to price and features to specification. Hero MotoCorp has given this bike a 124.7 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected powertrain technology.

This engine generates power of 10.84 PS and peak torque of 10.6 Nm. A four-speed gearbox has been given with this engine. In the braking system, the company has given disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel. It has been provided with tubeless tires.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 69.49 kmpl. This mileage is certified by ARAI.

If you buy the Disc Xtec variant of this bike, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 86,755 on this bike. On which you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 9,640.

After this down payment, you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 3,098 every month. The tenure of this loan will be 36 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent on the total loan amount.

Important notice: The loan, down payment, interest and EMI plan available on this bike depends on your banking and CIBIL score. In which the bank can make changes in these four if there is a negative report.