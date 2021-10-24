Take home this bike with 84 kmpl mileage by paying 8 thousand, this will be monthly EMI

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear is a powerful mileage bike whose starting price is Rs 67,904 but you can take it home for just 8 thousand.

The bike segment of the two-wheeler sector has a wide range of mileage bikes in which a prominent name stands out as the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear.

Bajaj Platina is preferred for its low price and strong mileage. If you buy it, then you will have to spend Rs 67,904 for this.

But if you do not have such a big budget, then here we will tell the complete details of the offer to take this bike home for just 8 thousand rupees. But, before that, you will get the complete details of this Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear from mileage to specification.

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear has been launched by the company in only one variant which is made with disc brake and BS6 engine.

The bike is powered by a 115.45 cc engine that generates 8.6 PS of power and 9.81 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The bike gets a combination of disc brakes in the front wheel and drum brakes in the rear wheel with tubeless tyres. Regarding its mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 84 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

(read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

After knowing the complete details of Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear, now you know the complete plan to take this bike home at an affordable price.

(read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the website BIKEDEKHO, which gives information about the two-wheeler sector, the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 73,118 on this bike.

On which you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 8,124 and then EMI of Rs 2,627 every month. The loan tenure for this bike has been kept at 36 months and the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 percent per annum on the loan amount.

Important Information: The loan, down payment, EMI and interest rates available on Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear depend on your banking and CIBIL score. If there is any negative report in your banking or CIBIL score, then the bank can make changes in these four.