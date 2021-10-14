Take home this bike with 92 kmpl mileage for 36 thousand, the company will give 12 months warranty

Hero Splendor iSmart is a mileage budget bike whose starting price is Rs 69,650 but this company is offering to buy it for just Rs 36 thousand.

Bikes coming with mileage and stylish body are in high demand in the two-wheeler sector. In which bikes of companies like Hero, Honda, Suzuki and Bajaj are very much liked.

In which today we are talking about Hero Splendor i Smart Bike. This bike comes in the list of the best selling bike of its company’s 110 cc segment. Which is liked for its design and mileage.

If you buy this bike from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 69,650 to Rs 72,350. If you do not have such a big budget, then here we are telling about the offer in which you can buy it at just 36 thousand i.e. half price and take it home.

But before knowing about that offer, you should know the complete details of the mileage, features and specification of this bike. In Hero Splendor i Smart bike, the company has given 113.2 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine can generate 9.15 PS of maximum power and 9.89 PS of peak torque. 4 speed gearbox has been given with this engine.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 92 kilometers per liter. This mileage is certified by ARAI. After knowing the complete details of this Hero Splendor i Smart bike, now you know the complete details of the offers available on this bike.

Actually, this offer has come from the second hand vehicle selling website CARS24 which has listed this bike on its site. Whose price has been kept only 36 thousand rupees.

According to the information recorded on the website, the model of this bike is 2017. The ownership of the bike is first. This bike has covered 28,126 kms so far. The registration of this bike is registered in DL-3C RTO of Delhi.

On purchasing this bike, the company is offering a 1-year warranty and a seven-day money back guarantee plan. According to this money back guarantee, if you buy this bike and you do not like it within seven days, then you can return it to the company. After which the company will refund the full payment to you.

