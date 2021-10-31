Take home this high speed and sporty design scooter by paying just 11 thousand, EMI will be so much

The Aprilia SR 125 is a sporty designed scooter that you can now take home with a very low down payment and EMI plan, read full details here.

In the scooter segment of the two-wheeler sector, after the budget scooter with mileage, the most in demand is for high speed scooters which come in sporty design.

In which today we are talking about the Aprilia SR 125 scooter which is the best selling scooter of its company, the company has launched it in the market with two variants.

If you buy this scooter, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 96,037 to Rs 96,811. If you do not have such a huge amount, then here you can know the complete details of the offer to take this scooter home for a down payment of just Rs 11,000.

But before that detail, you should also know every small detail of the features and specification of this scooter. In Aprilia SR 125, the company has given a single cylinder 124.45 cc engine that generates 9.92 PS of power and 9.7 Nm of peak torque.

In the braking system of the scooter, the company has given disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel, with which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 47.6 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of the features and specification of this scooter, now you know its complete plan to bring it home on easy down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two-wheeler segment information website BIKEDEKHO, the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 99,948 on this scooter.

(read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

You will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 11,105 on this loan, after which you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 3,588 every month.

(read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

The tenure of this loan has been kept by the bank for 36 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on the amount of this loan.

Important notice: The loan, down payment, EMI and interest rates available on this scooter largely depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

The bank can also make changes in the loan amount, down payment, and rate of interest in case of negative report in banking and CIBIL score.