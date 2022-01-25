Take home this premium cruiser bike by paying 15 thousand, so monthly EMI will be made

If you also like Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise, then through this down payment plan, you can take this bike home in an easy way.

Even though the highest demand in the country is for mileage bikes which come in low budget but the number of people who like cruiser segment bikes is also good.

Among all the premium cruiser bikes in this segment, today we are talking about Bajaj Avenger 220 which is a stylish and powerful engine bike.

If you want to buy this bike then for this you will have to spend 1.33 lakh rupees but here we will tell about the plan in which you will be able to take this bike home with very easy down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on BIKEDEKHO, if you buy this bike, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,36,579 on it.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 15,175 and after that you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 4,904 every month.

The repayment period of the loan on Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruiser bike has been fixed by the bank for 36 months and the bank will charge an interest of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

If you are planning to buy this bike after reading this down payment plan, then know here its features and specifications.

Talking about the engine and power of this cruiser bike, then it has a 220 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology. This engine generates 19.03 PS of power and 17.03 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, disc brake has been given in its front wheel and drum brake has been given in the rear wheel, with which a single channel anti-lock braking system has been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Bajaj Avenger 220 cruiser bike gives a mileage of 44 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rate plan available on this cruiser bike depends on your banking and CIBIL score.

If any negative report comes out in your banking and CIBIL score, then the bank can make changes in these three accordingly.