Take home this premium sedan Maruti Ciaz for just 3.5 lakhs, the company will offer zero down payment loan and warranty plan

Want to buy a premium sedan car in a low budget, then read here the full details of Maruti Ciaz’s offer to take home for 3.5 lakhs.

In the car sector, the most sought after long mileage hatchback cars are sedans, which come with premium features in the mid-range, with the largest number of cars from companies like Maruti, Hyundai and Honda in this segment.

In which today we are talking about a premium sedan car Maruti Ciaz which is liked for its premium design and features.

If you buy this sedan from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 8.72 lakh to Rs 11.71 lakh. But today we are telling the details of that offer in which you can take this car home in a very low budget.

Today’s offer is given on Maruti Ciaz by the second hand car buying and selling website CARS24 which has listed this car on its website and priced it at Rs 5,35,013.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is January 2017 and its ownership is first. The car has run 1,07,013 km so far and its registration is registered with DL-8C RTO in Delhi.

The company is giving six months warranty and seven days money back guarantee with certain conditions on the purchase of this Maruti Ciaz. According to this money back guarantee, after buying this car, if you do not like it within seven days, then you can return this car to the company after which the company will return your money to you.

Apart from this, the company is also providing this facility to those who want to take this car on loan, in which you can take this car home on zero down payment, after which you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 12,324 for the next 60 months.

After knowing the offers available on this car, now you can also know the complete details of the features and specification of this car. Maruti Ciaz is a premium sedan coming in the mid-range, which the company has launched in the market with five variants.

Talking about the features of this car, it has been given a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which will connect with Android Auto Connect and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like auto climate control, push button start-stop, passive keyless entry, cruise control have been provided in the car. Regarding the mileage of this car, Maruti claims that this car gives a mileage of 20.65 kmpl.