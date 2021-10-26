Take home this stylish scooter by paying just 7 thousand, so much monthly EMI will be made

Hero Maestro Edge 110 is a stylish and mileage scooter which you can take home by paying just 7 thousand, what is that plan read full details.

In the long range of scooters present in the two-wheeler sector, you get a scooter according to every budget and need. In which a large number of scooters from companies like TVS, Hero, Bajaj, Honda and Suzuki are present.

In which today we are talking about Hero Maestro Edge 110 which is liked for its style and mileage. To buy Hero Maestro Edge 110, you will have to spend from Rs 65,900 to Rs 68,500 but you do not have such a big budget.

So we will tell about the plan in which you will be able to take this scooter home by paying just 7 thousand rupees, but before that you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this scooter.

Hero Maestro Edge 110 is a popular scooter of its company, whose company has launched three variants in the market. In this scooter, the company has given a single cylinder engine of 110.9 cc which generates torque of 8.7 Nm and the transmission of this scooter is automatic.

In the braking system of the scooter, the company has given disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel with tubeless tyres. Regarding mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of up to 51 km.

After knowing the details of the features and specifications of Hero Maestro Edge 110, you can now know the full details of this take home offer on easy down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two-wheeler information website BIKEDEKHO, the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 71,323 on this scooter.

On this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 7,925 and after that an EMI of Rs 2,555 will be paid every month. The loan tenure on Maestro is 36 months and the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 per cent per annum on this loan amount.

Important notice: The loan, down payment, EMI and interest rates available on this scooter depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

In case of negative report in banking or CIBIL score, the bank can make changes in the down payment, loan amount, EMI and interest rates.