Take home TVS iQube Electric Scooter with just a down payment of Rs 10,000, read full details of range, features and EMI plans

12 seconds ago
Take home TVS iQube Electric Scooter with just a down payment of Rs 10,000, read full details of range, features and EMI plans
Take home TVS iQube Electric Scooter with just a down payment of Rs 10,000, read full details of range, features and EMI plans

Take home TVS iQube Electric Scooter with just a down payment of Rs 10,000, read full details of range, features and EMI plans

Take home TVS iQube Electric Scooter with just a down payment of Rs 10,000, read full details of range, features and EMI plans

If you want to buy Electric Scooter, then you can know here the easy down payment of TVS iQube and complete details of the features and specifications of this scooter.

In the two wheeler sector of the country, the range of electric scooters and bikes is increasing day by day like petrol bikes and scooters, in which you can easily find electric scooters ranging from very low budget to premium range.

If you want to buy an electric scooter with an affordable plan, then here we are telling you the complete plan to buy TVS iQube electric scooter.

The TVS iQube electric scooter is priced at Rs 1,00,777 but you can take this scooter home with a down payment of just Rs 10,000 without spending Rs 1 lakh at a time.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this scooter, then the bank associated with the company will give you a loan of Rs 90,699 on this scooter.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 10,078 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 3,255 every month.

The bank has fixed 36 months to repay the loan on this scooter and beyond this loan amount, the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum.

After knowing this down payment plan, if you want to buy this scooter, then here you can know the complete details of the features, specification and range of this scooter.

Talking about the battery and power of the scooter, it has been given a pack of three Lithium Ion batteries coupled with BLDC motor which generates peak power of 4.4 kWh. Regarding the charging of the battery, the company claims that the battery of TVS iCube gets 80 percent in 5 hours and full charge in 7 hours.

Talking about speed and range, the company claims that this scooter once fully charged gives a range of 75 km (Eco Mode) with a top speed of 78 km per hour.

Another claim of the company regarding the speed of this electric scooter is that this scooter can achieve a top speed of 0 to 40 kilometers per hour in just 4.2 seconds.

Talking about the features of TVS iCube, the company has given features like Bluetooth connectivity, USB charging port for smartphone charging, TVS Smart Connect app, etc.


