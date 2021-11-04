Take home TVS Ntorq 125 with Bluetooth connectivity and strong style by paying 9 thousand rupees, EMI will be enough

TVS Ntorq 125 with sporty design, long mileage and Bluetooth connectivity, now you can take home by paying just 9 thousand rupees, know the complete plan.

Like bikes in the two-wheeler sector of the country, there is a long range of scooters in which you will easily find scooters ranging from mileage scooters to sporty designs and high speed scooters.

In which today we are talking about one such scooter TVS Ntorq which is well-liked for its speed and sporty design.

To buy this scooter, you will have to spend from Rs 73,270 to Rs 85,025, but if you do not have such a huge amount to pay at once, then we will tell you the complete details of the plan to take this scooter home at an attractive down payment .

But before knowing that plan, you should know the complete details of this TVS Ntorq mileage, features, and specification. TVS Ntorq is a popular scooter of its company, which the company has launched with three variants.

Powered by this Ntorq is a single cylinder 124.8 cc engine which is a BS6 engine based on fuel injected technology. This engine generates power of 10.2 PS and peak torque of 10.8 Nm, the transmission of this scooter is automatic.

Talking about the features of TVS Ntorq, it has got an all-digital console equipped with smartphone connectivity called TVS Smart Xonect.

You can pair your phone and also get features like ride data analytics, call and SMS alerts, turn-by-turn navigation and vehicle diagnostic alerts.

Regarding the mileage of this scooter, TVS claims that this Ntorq gives a mileage of 56.23 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. After knowing the complete details of TVS Ntorq, now you can take full details of the plan to take this scooter home on down payment.

According to the information given on the two-wheeler segment information website BIKEDEKHO, the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 88,267 on this scooter.

You will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 9,807 on this loan, after which you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 3,158 every month.

The loan tenure for this scooter is 36 months and the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 per cent per annum on the loan amount.