Take home TVS Star City Plus with 86 kmpl mileage by paying just 8 thousand, just this much EMI will have to be paid

If you want a bike with mileage in a low budget, then know here the complete details of the plan to take TVS Star City Plus home with a very easy down payment.

The bike segment of the two-wheeler sector has a wide range of high mileage bikes in a low budget. In which companies like Bajaj, TVS and Hero have the maximum presence.

In which today we are talking about TVS Star City Plus, which gives powerful mileage in low budget, which is the best selling mileage bike of its company.

If you want to buy this bike, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 68,475 to Rs 70,975 but if you do not have such a big budget.

So here you can know the complete details of the plan to buy this bike with a minimum down payment of just Rs.8 thousand. But before knowing this plan, you should know every detail related to the mileage, features and specification of this bike.

Star City Plus is a bike of its company, which is well-liked for mileage and low budget. The company has launched this bike in two variants.

The bike has been given a 109.7 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injection technology. This engine generates power of 8.19 PS and peak torque of 8.7 Nm, this engine is mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 86 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

After getting complete information about TVS Star City Plus, now know about the plan in which this bike is going to be available for just 8 thousand rupees.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the website BIKEDEKHO, which gives information about the two-wheeler sector, the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 73,363 on this bike.

On which you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 8,152. After this down payment, you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 2,636 every month. The loan tenure on this bike will be 36 months and the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

Important notice: The down payment, loan, EMI and interest rate available on this bike depends on your banking. In which the bank can make changes in these four if there is a negative report.