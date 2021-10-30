Take home Yamaha Ray ZR scooter with 66 kmpl mileage at half price, company will give guarantee and warranty plan

Stylish and mileage Yamaha Ray ZR scooter is available here with guarantee and warranty for just 34 thousand, know what is on offer.

The scooter we are talking about today is named Yamaha Ray ZR among the long range of stylish and fast scooters present in the two-wheeler scooter segment.

If you buy this scooter from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 51,614 to Rs 59,528. If you do not have that much budget, then here we are telling about the offer in which you can take it home for just 34 thousand rupees.

But before knowing that offer, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this Yamaha Ray ZR. This scooter of Yamaha is a fast-paced sporty design scooter, in which the company has given a single cylinder engine of 113 cc.

This engine generates power of 7.1 PS and peak torque of 8.1 Nm and the transmission of this scooter is given automatic.

Talking about the braking system of this scooter, in this the company has given disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel with which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding the mileage of Yamaha Ray ZR, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 66 kmpl. Talking about the features of the scooter, features like digital instrument cluster, charging point, unified braking system have been given in it.

After knowing the complete details of the features and specifications of Yamaha Ray ZR, now you can know the details of the offers you are getting on this scooter.

Today’s offer has been given by BIKES24, a website that sells second hand two-wheeler, which has listed this scooter on its site, whose price has been kept at just Rs 34 thousand.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this scooter is 2017 and its ownership is first. It has covered 61,257 kms till now and its registration is registered at DL-04 RTO office in Delhi.

The company is also offering a seven-day money back guarantee with a 1-year warranty on the purchase of this Yamaha Ray ZR scooter with certain conditions.

According to this money back guarantee, if you do not like this scooter within seven days of purchase, you can return it to the company after which the company will refund you the full payment.