Take long mileage Bajaj Platina 100 here for 40 thousand, the company is giving full 1 year warranty

Long mileage will be available in a low budget because this company is offering an offer to buy Bajaj Platina 100 with guarantee and warranty plan for just 40 thousand.

The motorcycle segment of the two wheeler segment has a wide range of low cost long mileage bikes including a prominent name Bajaj Platina which is liked for both its mileage and price.

Buying Bajaj Platina 100 from the showroom costs you Rs 52,915 to Rs 63,578, but the same starting price increases further when it is on-road.

If your budget is less but want to buy this bike, then through the offer mentioned here, you can take this mileage bike home for 40 thousand rupees.

Today’s offer on Bajaj Platina is given by BIKES24, which has listed it on its site and has priced it at 40 thousand rupees.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this bike is of 2015 and its ownership is the first listed Bajaj Platina, so far it has run 9000 kms and it is registered at HR-26 RTO office in Haryana.

If you buy this bike, then the company is giving one year warranty and seven days money back guarantee on it with certain conditions.

According to this money back guarantee, if you buy this bike and you don’t like it or find any defect in it then you can return it to the company.

After the refund, the company will refund your full payment to you without any question or any deduction.

After knowing the offers available on Bajaj Platina, now you know the complete details of the mileage, features and specifications of this bike.

In Bajaj Platina, the company has given a single cylinder 102 cc engine that generates power of 7.9 PS and peak torque of 8.3 Nm, and this engine is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, disc brake has been given in its front wheel and drum brake has been given in the rear wheel with tubeless tyres.

Regarding mileage, Bajaj claims that the bike gives a long mileage of 90 to 100 kilometers.