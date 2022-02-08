Take Renault Kwid home in a budget of just 3 lakhs, the company will get loan, guarantee and warranty plan

Renault Kwid is the premium car of the hatchback segment, which you can buy with different plans at a very low price, know the details of the offer.

The hatchback segment is that segment of the car sector in which you can comfortably get a car with good design and premium features even within a low budget.

One of the premium cars in this segment is the Renault Kwid which is liked for its sporty design and low cost. The starting price of Renault Kwid is Rs 4.24 lakh, which goes up to Rs 5.80 lakh when going to the top variant.

But you can take this car home for half the price and for that you have to read the complete details of the offer being mentioned here. But before knowing this offer, you should know the complete details of the features and specifications of this Renault Kwid.

Renault Kwid is powered by a 999cc 0.8L petrol engine that generates 54PS of power and 72Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, features like 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, rear view mirror IRPM, keyless entry, manual AC, reversing camera have been provided.

Talking about the safety features, features like dual airbags on the front seat, load limiter, anti-lock braking system, EBD and rear parking sensors have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of Renault Kwid, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 22.3 kmpl. After knowing the complete details of this car, know the details of different offers available on this car.

CARS24 has posted the Renault Kwid on its site whose model is 2019 and it has been priced at Rs 3,44,499. The company is also offering a six-month warranty plan, seven-day money back guarantee plan and zero down payment loan facility with this car.

This Renault Kwid has been posted on CARDEKHO whose model is 2017 and its price has been kept at Rs 2,72,000. Along with this, the company is offering six months warranty, seven days money back guarantee and loan facility besides many other benefits.

This Renault Kwid has been posted on the CARWALE website whose model is 2016 and its price has been kept at Rs 2.75 lakh with which finance is being provided.