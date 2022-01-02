Take Royal Enfield Classic 350 for less than half the price with 1 year warranty, if you don’t like it, return it to the company

Cruiser bikes are fond of but the budget to buy is less, then know here the complete plan to buy Royal Enfield Classic 350 at a very low price.

After the budget bike with mileage in the two wheeler sector, most sports and cruiser segment bikes are done, in which today we are talking about Royal Enfield Classic 350, a popular bike in the cruiser segment, which is also the best selling bike of its company. .

If you buy this Royal Enfield Classic 350 from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 1.84 lakh to Rs 2.15 lakh, but through the plan mentioned here, you can take this bike home for less than half the price. .

Today’s offer on Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been given by BIKES24, a second hand two wheeler buying and selling website which has posted it on its site and has kept the price at just Rs 75,000.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this bike is 2015 and it has run 51,182 km so far. The ownership of this Royal Enfield Classic 350 is first and it is registered at HR-51 RTO office, Haryana.

The company is offering a one-year warranty plan with certain conditions on the purchase of this bike, along with a seven-day money back guarantee plan.

According to this money back guarantee, if you buy this bike and you don’t like it or if any defect is found in it, then you can return it to the company.

After returning this bike, the company will refund your entire payment to you without any deduction or any question answer.

After reading this offer on Royal Enfield Classic 350, if you want to buy this bike, read here the complete details of the features and specification of this bike.

In the Royal Enfield Classic 350 cruiser bike, the company has given a 349.34 cc single cylinder engine which generates 20.21 PS of power and 27 Nm of peak torque.

Talking about the braking system of this bike, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in its front and rear wheels. Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 41.55 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.