Take the Tata Tiago home by paying just 59 thousand, will get a long mileage of 23 kmpl with premium features

Want to buy a great hatchback car in a low budget, then know here complete details of buying Tata Tiago with very easy down payment plan.

The hatchback segment of the car sector has a wide range of low-budget cars that include cars from companies like Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Honda and Hyundai.

In which today we are talking about Tata Tiago, the popular car of Tata Motors, which is preferred for long mileage and premium features in a low budget.

If you plan to buy Tata Tiago, then for this you will have to make a budget of Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.07 lakh, but if you do not have that much money, then here we will tell you the complete details of taking this car home with an easy plan. .

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the car sector information website CARDEKHO, if you buy the XE variant of this Tata Tiago, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 5.57 lakh.

On this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 59,727 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 11,362 every month.

The tenure of the loan available on Tata Tiago has been kept at 60 months and the bank will charge an interest of 9.8 percent per annum on this loan amount.

,read this also– Safest Top 3 Cars in Lowest Price, which got 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test)

If you want to buy this car after knowing this down payment plan, then now know the complete details of its features and specifications.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Tata Tiago is one of the best selling cars of its company, which the company has launched in the market with five variants. The Tiago is powered by a 1199 cc 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like 8-speaker sound system, cruise control, automatic climate control, cooled glove box, ABS, EBD, dual airbags have been provided for entertainment. Regarding the mileage of Tata Tiago, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 23.84 kmpl.