Take these precautions before using a new smartphone

Smartphones have become a basic need in today’s era. Without this, it is hardly possible to imagine the completion of any work in this run-of-the-mill life. Due to which most of the people change the hi-tech smartphone rapidly. But many times while changing the smartphone, many people make small mistakes. The brunt of which the users have to pay a hefty loss. That is why we are going to tell you some important things to follow while using a new smartphone in this news. Which, will not only save you from possible harm, but will also make you friendlier with the new smartphone. Let’s know about these tips….

Save old smartphone data Whenever switch from old smartphone to new smartphone. So it is important that you take a backup of your old phone data on Google. Due to which, on accessing through Gmail in the new phone, you will get the complete data downloaded automatically. In which phone numbers, photos and videos will be easily transferred automatically. Apart from this, there are many important things that you should know.

First of all download this app in new smartphone – If you have just bought a new smartphone. So first download the Find My Device app in it. You can easily download this app from Google Play Store. Because if your new smartphone is lost or stolen. So you can easily locate your smartphone with the help of this app.

Must save the IMEI number of the new smartphone- Whenever you buy a new smartphone, first of all take a screen shot of its IMEI number and save it on Google Cloud. This gives you the biggest advantage when the phone is stolen. With the help of this IMEI number, you register an FIR in the police station and the police also track your smartphone with the help of this.

Make sure to update new security features- Often people while buying a new smartphone think that, what will be the benefit of updating the security features because they have recently bought a new smartphone. But don’t make this mistake even by forgetting you. Because most of the company gives updates from time to time to protect the smartphone from cyber criminals. With the help of which your smartphone remains safe.