Auto

Take this bike home with a down payment of Rs 14,999, you will get up to 5 thousand cashback and no cost EMI

5 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Take this bike home with a down payment of Rs 14,999, you will get up to 5 thousand cashback and no cost EMI
Written by admin
Take this bike home with a down payment of Rs 14,999, you will get up to 5 thousand cashback and no cost EMI

Take this bike home with a down payment of Rs 14,999, you will get up to 5 thousand cashback and no cost EMI

Take this bike home with a down payment of Rs 14,999, you will get up to 5 thousand cashback and no cost EMI

In Two Wheeler Finance Plan today, know the complete details of this bike along with buying TVS Star City Plus in a very easy way.

In the bike segment of the two wheeler sector, 100 cc bikes are in high demand, which are preferred for their mileage and low cost.

In the 100 cc bike segment present in the market, today we are talking about TVS Motors’ popular bike TVS Star City Plus, which can be an economical deal for you to buy through the offers mentioned here.

TVS has started a special offer on this popular bike bike in which you can take this bike home with very easy down payment and EMI plans.

According to the advertisement given on the official website of TVS Motors, you can buy this bike with a down payment of Rs 14,999.

Apart from this, the company is also offering a plan of No Cost EMI on this bike, in which you can get rid of the interest on your EMI.

Along with this, the company is also offering a cashback of up to Rs 5000 on the bike to increase the number of its customers. .

If you want to buy this bike, then you can book it by visiting the official website of the company or you can buy this bike by visiting your nearest TVS dealership.

After knowing this offer available on TVS Star City Plus, if you want to buy this bike, then know here the complete details from its mileage to features and specifications.

READ Also  Top 3 7 seater car comes in small budget of 6 lakhs for big family, will get strong mileage with features

,read this also– Take home self start and alloy variants of Hero Splendor Plus by paying 8 thousand, know what is the mileage and what is the EMI plan)

Talking about the engine and power of the bike, it has a 109.7 cc single cylinder engine which generates 8.19 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

,read this also- Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available here for just 60 to 82 thousand, will get 1 year warranty)

In the braking system, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel, which has been given seven alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 86 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

The disc brake variant of TVS Star City Plus starts from Rs 72,755 which goes up to Rs 84,561 on-road.


#bike #home #payment #thousand #cashback #cost #EMI

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Buy Renault KWID in a budget of 2 lakhs with zero down payment loan, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment