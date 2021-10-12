Take this sports bike home for 12 thousand, EMI will be made only this much every month

If you are a sports bike enthusiast, then know here the complete details of Hero Xtreme 160R’s plan to take home with a very easy down payment.

The sports bike segment in the country’s two-wheeler sector is undoubtedly small but the number of people who like it is quite large. Companies like Bajaj, Hero, Yamaha and Suzuki get the maximum number of bikes in this segment.

In which today we are talking about Hero Xtreme 160 sports bike which is a popular bike of its company. If you buy this bike, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 1.11 lakh to Rs 1.16 lakh.

That’s why here we are telling the plan in which you can take this bike home on a down payment of just 12 thousand rupees. But before that, know here the complete details of the features and specifications of this bike. So that you do not have to go anywhere else for this information.

Hero Xtreme is preferred for its price and sporty design. The company has launched this bike in two variants.

The bike is powered by a single cylinder 163 cc engine that generates 15.22 PS of power and 14 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given a single channel ABS system with disc brakes in its front and rear wheels. The tires of the bike are given tubeless.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 55.47 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. After knowing the complete details of Hero Xtreme 160R, now you know the complete details of taking it home on down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on BIKEDEKHO, a website that gives information about the two-wheeler sector, if you buy a single disc variant of this bike, then the company will give a loan of Rs 1,16,508 on it.

On which you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 12,945. After this down payment, you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 4,176 every month.

Important notice: The loan, down payment, EMI and interest rates offered on this bike depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

If there is any negative report in your banking or CIBIL score, then the bank can make changes in these four.