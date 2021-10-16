Take this stylish bike home for 27 thousand, the company will give 12 months warranty plan

Want a stylish and mileage bike in a low budget, then know here complete details of offers to buy Honda CB Shine at less than half price.

If you are planning to buy a new bike but are not able to make the budget for the new bike. So here we are going to tell you about the offer in which you can take home a stylish and mileage bike at a very low price.

This offer is on Honda CB Shine which is a stylish and mileage bike that you can take home for just Rs 27,000.

But before knowing the details of the offers available on this Honda CB Shine, you should know the complete details of the features and specifications of this bike.

Honda CB Shine is a popular bike of its company, which the company has launched in 2 variants. In this bike, the company has given 124 cc single cylinder engine.

This engine generates power of 10.74 PS and peak torque of 11 Nm. This engine is mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given drum in both the wheels of its drum brake variant and disc in the front wheel of the disc variant and drum brake in the rear wheel. With which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives mileage of up to 65 kilometers per liter. The starting price of the bike is Rs 72,787 which goes up to Rs 77,582 in the top model.

After knowing the features and specifications of Honda CB Shine, now you know the complete details of the offers available on this bike.

Today’s offer has been given on this bike by CARS24, a website selling second hand vehicles, which has listed this bike on its site, whose price has been kept at just 27 thousand rupees.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this bike is 2014 and its ownership is first. This bike has run 17 thousand kilometers so far and its registration is registered in DL-04 RTO of Delhi.

On purchasing this bike, the company is giving a seven-day money back guarantee along with a one-year warranty. As per this money back guarantee, if you buy this bike and you don’t like it within seven days then you can get your money back by returning it to the company.