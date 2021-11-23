Takeaways From the Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial

Both sides in the trial of the three men accused of killing Ahmed Arberry made their final statements on Monday. Prosecutors stopped refuting the defense’s arguments until Tuesday morning after the jury told the judge it wanted to go home at night. The judge also said that the jury would be moved to the inner courtroom so that they could not hear the protesters outside the courtroom.

Here’s a look at the main concluding arguments.

Plaintiffs say there was no justification for attacking Arbury.

The plaintiff, Linda Dunikowski, told the jury that the three men had made assumptions about Ahmed Arberry and that there was no justification for pursuing them because they had no evidence of crime that day. “They decided to attack Ahmed Ahmed Arberry in their driveway because he was a black man running down the street,” Ms Dunikowski said.

McMichaels’ lawyers emphasize neighborhood protection and self-defense.

Defense attorneys for Gregory McMillan and his son, Travis McMillan, said their clients were expecting a civilian arrest while chasing Mr. Arberry in a truck. Prosecutors said their clients were concerned about the rise in crime in their neighborhood, and when they saw Mr. Arberry they were convinced he was an intruder hiding in a half-built house where they were told the theft had taken place. Jason V. Sheffield, who represents Travis McMahon, said he was acting in self-defense when his client shot Mr Arberry because he feared for his life.

The third defendant’s lawyer tries to keep him out of the case.