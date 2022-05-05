Taking ibuprofen with certain high blood pressure medications may damage kidneys, study says



Patients who are given a diuretic and a renin-angiotensin system (RSA) inhibitor, such as a Angiotensin Converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor or Angiotensin Receptor blockers (ARBs) should avoid taking ibuprofen to control their high blood pressure (hypertension), according to new research published in the journalMathematical Bioscience.

Diuretics and RSA inhibitors are available by prescription under various pharmaceutical brand names while painkillers like ibuprofen are mostly available over-the-counter under different brand names like Advil or Motrin.

Researchers at the University of Waterloo have looked at the interaction of diuretics, RSA and ibuprofen using computer-simulated drug trials. Investigators have found that in some patients with certain medical profiles, a combination of the three drugs can cause kidney damage, which in some cases can be permanent, according to a news release.

“A family of diuretics that keep the body hydrated,” said Anita Layton, a professor of mathematical biology and applied mathematics in medicine at the Waterloo and Canada 150 Research Chair.

Layton further explained in the report, “Dehydration is a major cause of acute kidney injury, and then RAS inhibitors and ibuprofen hit the kidneys with this triple hamie. If you take these high blood pressure medications and need painkillers, consider acetaminophen instead. . ”

The release explains that computer-simulated drug trials may give researchers faster results than human clinical trials. Layton and his research team used mathematics and computer science to provide physicians with “a major start with problems such as drug complications.”

Layton noted in the release that “it is not the people who are taking the combination of these drugs that are having problems,” and added, “but research shows that it is a sufficient problem that you should be careful about.”

Studies have shown that triple medication therapy, also known as “triple hamie”, is associated with a 31% increase in the risk of acute kidney injury compared to patients treated with diuretics and ACE inhibitors / ARBs. The report further states that Triple Hemisphere Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) occurs in 0.88% -22% of triple treatment patients.

“Our simulation results reveal a key role of the myogenic response in determining the risk of AKI,” the study authors said in a published report. The myogenic reaction is a process by which the diameter of a blood vessel shrinks after an increase in pressure, and the diameter increases after a decrease in pressure to maintain proper blood flow, experts explain.

“We hypothesized that individuals with impaired myogenic responses may be particularly susceptible to Triple Hami AKI. In addition, increased drug sensitivity or low water intake may predispose patients to Triple Hami AKI,” the researchers wrote in their study.

Health experts told Gadget Clock that it is important for anyone taking the drug to check with their doctor or pharmacist before taking over-the-counter medications or supplements to avoid drug interactions.