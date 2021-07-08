Taking Microsoft’s Windows 11 for a Test Drive

For technical critics, criticizing a new operating system is a bit of an absurd ritual.

It’s like being a professional home inspector delivering a report that always looks like this: Here’s what you need to know about the house you’re about to move into. Some parts are great, but there are major issues. You’re moving in anyway, so you’re going to have to learn to live with it.

This is because operating systems are essentially where your digital life takes place. If you have a personal computer designed to run Windows, you will likely continue to use the next version of Windows, whether good or bad.

This is how I felt trying Windows 11, Microsoft’s first major operating system update in six years. The company marketed it as a fresh start for Windows with a modern, people-centric design. (It’s nothing new that tech companies constantly remind us that their products were designed for people, as opposed to my Labrador retriever.) The software will be a free update for many Windows personal computers this holiday season. .

What’s new in Windows are productivity tools, like the ability to instantly minimize and rearrange windows, and support for Android mobile apps. Yet Windows 11 is ultimately an evolution. While there are improvements, some parts are frustrating and familiar.