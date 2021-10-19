Talent is not valued in Pakistan; People started laughing when the Pakistani comedian who worked in the show with Kapil Sharma said

Comedian Kapil Sharma has brought his show in a completely new style. Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda are once again seen in a completely new avatar in the show. Pakistani comedians Shakeel Siddiqui and Naseem Vicky were also once a part of the show. Recently, Shakeel and Naseem were asked about the non-existence of any such show in Pakistan, they said, ‘Whatever shows Kapil does, he does it on the teleprompter and there are 10-12 writers. He has nothing of his own.

Naseem Vicky says, ‘Kapil is very talented. His flow is superb. If seen in the true sense, such shows are first made in Pakistan. Later go to India. We don’t want to make stars. We believe in pulling the stars back. This is the biggest drawback of Pakistan. Who believes me in Pakistan? I started that show in 2011. Till now no one has got it done in Pakistan.

Laughing Guest: Shakeel continues his point and says, ‘Stars make in India. But after becoming a star in Pakistan, he pulls back. Naseem says, ‘I had hit a line about Chunky Pandey in a show and people in India started laughing on it for a long time. It happened not once but many times that they used to laugh at our line, but where did this country give us enough to do something. Actually there is no value for talent in Pakistan. After listening to these things of both the comedians, the guests present in the show start laughing.

Let us tell you, Naseem Vicky has been a part of many comedy TV shows in India. He worked in superhit shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil, Comedy Nights Bachao and The Kapil Sharma Show. If we talk about The Kapil Sharma Show, recently three Bollywood beauties – Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Julka and Madhu had reached the show. Here all three had shared their life experiences. Here Madhu and Juhi had told that they call each other as Madhu Ben and Juhi Ben.