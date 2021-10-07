Tales of Art and Survival, from a Contemporary Drama Festival

In extended solitude, Liddell rails against the spiritual and aesthetic collapse of contemporary “culture”. Nor does she spare herself from scathing criticism. As a result, the production includes an ongoing commentary on its status as an art form.

“Libestaud” certainly refers to Wagner’s “Tristan und Isolde”. The term is often used as a shorthand for the opera’s bright coda, where Isolde stabs herself to death in a moment of turning ecstasy. We never hear Aria in the production, although Liddell, dressed as a matador, recites the song to a stuffed effigy of a bull.

While bullfighting is a core trope of production, the “Libestod” is also steeped in Catholic symbolism. Liddell presents the liturgical in both disturbing and absurd ways, including a scene in which she wipes her blood with bread, which she then eats. There is also a double crippled man dressed as Jesus and a coffin-shaped glass relic filled with live cats. Some of these images seem worthy of Buuel (an artist Liddell revered), although atheist filmmakers would rise from the dead to protest when Liddell endorses theology as a corrective to a society built on secular values.

Although she herself and her audience (some of whom gave up; others laughed bewildered; most heartily applauded), it is clear that Liddell regards art as a source of sacred beauty. And in moments when her production approaches the high-water mark of art, Liddell makes us realize just how dazzling she is.

While Liddell performs as if her every minute on stage was a fight for survival, she isn’t the only person working at the festival for whom creating art seems to be a matter of life and death. Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov has been placed under house arrest for 18 months in Moscow on charges of embezzlement, which is widely believed to be trumped up. During his long imprisonment (and the subsequent coronavirus lockdown), Serebrennikov has directed plays, operas, films and even a ballet from afar. Much of his imprisonment-era work has dealt with oppression, paranoia, and even incarceration, suggesting a therapeutic work through themes that emerge largely in the director’s new reality.