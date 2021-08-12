Taliban Advances in Afghanistan Could Bring Political Peril for Biden

When President Biden announced his intention to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, the policy seemed relatively straightforward: numerous polls showed Americans were in favor of ending the country’s nearly 20-year involvement in a war. whose objectives had become obscure.

But four months later, as the Taliban invaded the country much faster and more ruthlessly than expected, new political risks loomed for Mr Biden, who hoped to take credit for ending what he called one of America’s “Eternal Wars”. . “

Now US officials are rushing to evacuate Afghans who have aided the US military and could be the target of Taliban retaliation, and are considering the prospect of hastily evacuating the 4,000 Americans from the US embassy in the capital. Kabul.

The threat of a Taliban conquest and new risks to American personnel and its allies in the country could cause Americans who had paid little attention to Afghanistan for several years to reconsider their point of view, especially if Republicans amplify a message of American failure and surrender.