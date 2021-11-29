Taliban and 9/11 Families Fight for Billions in Frozen Afghan Funds
WASHINGTON – Nearly 20 years ago, about 150 members of the 9/11 victims’ families sued on a list of targets, such as Al Qaeda and the Taliban, seeking justice for their losses. A decade later, the court found the defendants liable by default and ordered them to pay about $ 7 billion in damages.
But since there was no way to collect it, the result seemed symbolic.
Today, however, the Taliban are regaining control of Afghanistan. The group’s leaders say their country’s central bank account at the Federal Reserve in New York, in which the former government deposited about $ 7 billion from foreign aid and other sources, is theirs. And that raises the question: if the money belongs to the Taliban, shouldn’t the 9/11 prosecutors have the right to seize it?
Top officials in the Biden administration are now debating the answer to that question, which presents a complex interplay of national security, legal, diplomatic and political issues – a fresh example of how the thorny issues caused by terrorist attacks cannot be solved more than twice. Decades later.
It remains to be seen whether the United States can circumvent any legal requirements to recognize the Taliban as a legitimate Afghan government in order to use the money in a central bank account to help resolve the September 11 families’ claim. .
The administration will tell the court by Friday what the consequences will be for the national interest, even as the United States struggles with the wider problems posed by the end of the US military presence in Afghanistan. In addition to recognition, it includes how to provide humanitarian assistance that could prevent large-scale migration.
The Justice Department is negotiating with lawyers for the 9/11 plaintiffs if the government backs their efforts to seize the money, and is working with the White House National Security Council, the entire government agency, on a possible money-sharing deal. Proposals according to people describing the discussions on condition of anonymity.
In a statement, the two plaintiffs – Fiona Havelish, whose husband worked on the 101st floor of the South Tower, and Ellen Sarsini, whose husband was the pilot of one of the hijacked planes that flew at the World Trade Center – said the administration should help them.
“After our husbands were killed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, we have been fighting for years to get justice for them,” she said. “In our case, together with others, we have decided on executable money against the Taliban, and we now appeal to President Biden to ensure that the funds we have added go to us, and not to the terrorists who played a role in killing our loved ones.” . ”
Any transfer of the Afghan central bank’s reserves is sure to annoy the Taliban at a time when Western organizations are trying to pressure the organization on issues ranging from respecting women’s rights to denying them and trying to behave differently than they did when they were running the country. To host international terrorist groups. The Taliban has demanded funding.
Afghanistan under the Taliban regime
With the withdrawal of US troops on August 30, Afghanistan regained control of the Taliban. There is an atmosphere of concern for the future across the country.
The National Security Council declined to comment for the article, and much is unclear about the parameters of what the US government can do – let alone what it decides, said many familiar with the matter.
Following the Taliban’s sudden military takeover of the country in August, the New York Federal Reserve blocked access to an Afghan central bank account. Under the US anti-terrorism sanctions imposed on the Taliban, it is illegal to conduct financial transactions with them.
Shortly afterwards, the family’s lawyers in the old default case prompted a judge to issue an order that began the process of transferring money to pay off their debts. On September 13, the United States Marshal filed an “enforcement writ” with the Federal Reserve’s legal department in New York to seize the money.
More complicated, brought in by another group of plaintiffs in a small case – seven state department contractors injured in the 2016 terrorist attack in Afghanistan in the northern district of Texas – are trying to seize some of the funds to pay them back. $ 138 million default decision against the list of defendants, including the Taliban.
The Justice Department has intervened in both cases, appealing for the right to sue the government in any pending case and to inform the court about how the United States views its interests. Court documents show that the petition has been frozen pending his statement.
Behind the scenes, the plaintiffs’ attorneys began negotiations with the Department of Justice. People familiar with the matter said the Biden administration had proposed a deal to split the $ 7 billion recipients into three categories if they backed him in court.
Under the proposal, the plaintiff, as the holder of the default decision, retains some of the amount, while redistributing the remaining amount for the other two purposes.
The rest of the money will go to a few thousand couples and children killed in the 9/11 attacks who were not part of the lawsuit and who did not receive any payments from the Compensation Fund for those who fell victim to terrorism for technical reasons. By Congress.
The second part will be donated to various humanitarian organizations – such as providing life-saving food and medicine to the people of Afghanistan.
It is not clear how much money will go into those three pots; People familiar with the discussion said the numbers remain subject to negotiation. The proposed agreement would provide no compensation to other relatives of the 9/11 victims.
A person familiar with the matter said that in his internal discussions, the Biden team has four priorities.
Understand Taliban control in Afghanistan
Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 following the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, such as flogging, mutilation, and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here’s more about their original story and their record as rulers.
First, the man said, the administration is determined that no money from the Afghan government’s reserve fund will go directly to the Taliban.
Second, the man said, the Biden administration understands that Afghanistan has acute humanitarian needs and therefore part of the reserve fund should be used to address that issue.
Third, the person said, the administration believes the claims of victims of terrorist attacks are valid and that they must be addressed through that fund as well.
And fourth, the man said, the Biden administration would not recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan – a move that would have numerous other legal and political implications – to solve the problem of funding the Afghan central bank. Instead, he will address that question as a guarantee of the situation and according to his own schedule.
Many people familiar with the matter said it was not legally necessary for the Taliban to be identified as the government of Afghanistan in order to seize central bank funds in order to evade legal action. Instead, he said, a judge would find that the organization was only interested in funding enough to make them legal.
Negotiations took place while the Taliban were lobbying independently to gain access to funds from the Afghan Central Bank in the United States, including small deposits in Europe. On November 17, the Taliban’s acting foreign minister Issued a public letter to the United States Congress Now that the war is over and they were needed to avert a humanitarian crisis this winter, there is no justification for stopping them, he said, urging the release of funds.
“We believe that freezing Afghan assets will not solve the problem and that is not the demand of the American people, so your government should freeze our capital,” he said. “We are concerned that if the current situation continues, the Afghan government and people will face problems and that will lead to large-scale migration to the region and the world, creating more humanitarian and economic problems for the world.”
But the US government rejected the Taliban’s message In a statement by Thomas West, Special Representative for Afghanistan, although he said the United States would continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.
“We have provided $ 474 million this year, appreciating the tremendous efforts of allies and partners in this space, and are working hard to help the UN and humanitarian actors meet their needs this winter,” Mr West wrote on Twitter.
The issue of how to provide more humanitarian aid to Afghanistan is said to be a specific issue in light of the political sensitivity of Congress to demand more money and the Biden administration’s strong policy opposition to handing over funds to the Taliban.
Another person familiar with the matter said the Biden administration was considering a second option, especially if a judge ruled that using Afghan government property to settle a lawsuit against the Taliban would not be legal.
Under this second option, if someone who is considered to be the official representative of the Central Bank of Afghanistan agrees to transfer some funds directly to non-governmental organizations providing humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, then the Foreign Assets Control Office of the Treasury Department may grant permission. Step. However, there are additional difficulties in deciding who that person will be.
#Taliban #Families #Fight #Billions #Frozen #Afghan #Funds
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.