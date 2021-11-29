Taliban and 9/11 Families Fight for Billions in Frozen Afghan Funds

WASHINGTON – Nearly 20 years ago, about 150 members of the 9/11 victims’ families sued on a list of targets, such as Al Qaeda and the Taliban, seeking justice for their losses. A decade later, the court found the defendants liable by default and ordered them to pay about $ 7 billion in damages.

But since there was no way to collect it, the result seemed symbolic.

Today, however, the Taliban are regaining control of Afghanistan. The group’s leaders say their country’s central bank account at the Federal Reserve in New York, in which the former government deposited about $ 7 billion from foreign aid and other sources, is theirs. And that raises the question: if the money belongs to the Taliban, shouldn’t the 9/11 prosecutors have the right to seize it?

Top officials in the Biden administration are now debating the answer to that question, which presents a complex interplay of national security, legal, diplomatic and political issues – a fresh example of how the thorny issues caused by terrorist attacks cannot be solved more than twice. Decades later.

It remains to be seen whether the United States can circumvent any legal requirements to recognize the Taliban as a legitimate Afghan government in order to use the money in a central bank account to help resolve the September 11 families’ claim. .