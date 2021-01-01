Taliban attack ITBP detachment, soldier returning from Afghanistan tells family

No matter how hard the Taliban tries to show its liberal face, its nature will not change. He only understands the language of beatings, jerks and robberies. The Taliban attacked Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel who were part of the Indian Army in Afghanistan and were leaving the country. Returning from the war-torn country, these soldiers have shared their horrific experiences with their family members.Shaila K, aunt of Ravi Nilagar, a jawan of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) who returned to India safely from Afghanistan five days ago. Nilagar shared some information he received from Ravi regarding the Taliban attack on Indian soldiers.

Will Pakistan ‘misbehave’ after being captured by the Taliban in Afghanistan? Former Army chief warns government in Kashmir

“Ravi told us that when 200 of them were being evacuated from Afghanistan, Taliban militants attacked his party,” he said. The Taliban also tried to stop them while the soldiers were on the plane. They also took away his belongings. Ravi felt very bad that he lost all his belongings, but the family consoled him by saying that his safe return is everything. Shaila said Ravi is quarantined. Will be back home in 20 days for vacation. Ravi had been on duty in Afghanistan for 2 years.

Meanwhile, the family of Tanveen, a resident of Bellary in Sandur, Afghanistan, has been successfully rescued along with her Afghan husband Syed Jalal. They have returned safely from Afghanistan. Tanveen’s father Abdul Sattar said the Indian embassy had confirmed her return. While studying engineering, Tanveen met Syed Jalal and they got married in 2018.

The BJP spokesperson explained the difference between Hindutva and the Taliban with the help of a picture of a yogi

Teresa Cresta, a nun from Mangalore, has sent a voice message to her colleagues that she is returning safely from Afghanistan. Teresa had traveled to Afghanistan through an Italian NGO and was in charge of an organization for mentally handicapped children. He has told colleagues at the Sisters of Charity Institute that an Italian NGO has arranged for him to leave Afghanistan.

His tour of India has been postponed. This is because of the chaotic atmosphere at Kabul airport. Access is restricted. Krusta also said in the audio that he has already registered with the Indian embassy. They are arranging their safe return.

