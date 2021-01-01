Taliban backed by Shafiqur Rehman Burke: SP MPs support Taliban occupation of Afghanistan, saying it is their fight for independence.

The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan. In the volatile and uncontrolled situation across Afghanistan, where India is trying to bring its people back to a safe home, on the other hand, some Indian politicians have started making statements in support of the Taliban’s attitude. Among those who made this statement are people like Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman, who swears allegiance to democracy in this country and represents it in the Lok Sabha.

In a statement in support of the Taliban on Monday, Burke described the Taliban’s actions in Afghanistan as “a struggle for independence.” Burke said the Taliban is fighting for the freedom of the Afghan people. Afghanistan’s independence is its own issue. Why is there a US state in Afghanistan? The Taliban is a force there and the people of Afghanistan want independence under its leadership.

In addition to the SP MP, Shadab Chauhan, a spokesman for UP’s regional party Peace Party, also backed the Taliban, saying, “When the peace agreement was being signed between the US and the Taliban, an Indian representative was present. When the Indian government did not oppose that peace agreement, then why should we be hostile to the government to be established in our neighboring country.

Peace Party leader Faiz Ahmed Faizi also appeared to join in the same tone. “In Afghanistan, the regime has changed, not the regime,” Faizi said in a statement. Every citizen of the world has the right to fight for his freedom. It is not that there are only politicians in India who support the Taliban. Jamia’s ‘student’ and Delhi riots accused Asif Iqbal Tanha has also been included in the group of Taliban supporters. On Sunday, Iqbal and his associates were linked online and were openly expressing joy at the return of the Taliban to Afghanistan. The case has gained momentum after the audio clip went viral.

The Ministry of External Affairs is involved in rescuing Indians

In the volatile situation in Afghanistan, the Indian government has launched a mega rescue operation to evacuate those present. The government has deployed air forces to help Indians present in other Afghan cities, including Kabul. Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft have been deployed to rescue people. Indian government officials have said that India’s ambassador and some mission officials are present in Afghanistan in the recent situation. In addition, 150 ITBP personnel are also present in Kabul, who will soon be airlifted.

