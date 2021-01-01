Taliban Breaking News: Kabul Breaking News Taliban terrorists have weapons and equipment of NATO and Russian origin

Highlights The Taliban’s arsenal includes US and Russian weapons

The group was strengthened by seizing the weapons of the Afghan soldiers

State-of-the-art US military helicopters are also with the Taliban

Kabul

Taliban militants have begun to strengthen their hold on Afghanistan. Taliban militants are now cracking down on protesters on the streets. The removal of the Afghan flag sparked violence in many parts of the country on Wednesday. Taliban militants fired on unarmed people with their deadly weapons. Taliban militants are using American weapons on civilians, which the US had given to Afghan forces to kill them. The Taliban now have billions of dollars worth of weapons in their hands after taking control of Afghanistan.

American and Russian helicopters caught

Power in Afghanistan is now in the hands of an organization with weapons from Russia and NATO. This category covers everything from military helicopters to armored vehicles. The pilots who flew Russian helicopters for the Afghan government have now joined the Taliban. As for the aircraft in the Taliban’s arsenal, so far the group has US-made Mi-24 attack helicopters and UH-60 Blackhawk, Russian-made Mi-8/17 Transport and A-29 Super Tucano. Brazil. Light fighters exist.

Hundreds of Humvees near the Taliban

The Taliban have hundreds of Humvees in military vehicles. Many of these air strikes have been specially modified to thwart. The Taliban have used these vehicles to capture several Taliban districts. In addition, several dozen Army pickup trucks and containers are used in the group’s arsenal to transport weapons and military equipment.

Fighters also have tanks and drones

Speaking of guns, the group’s arsenal contains millions of bullets and unknown weapons. In addition, troops fleeing the fields have left behind thousands of grenades, rockets and explosives. The Taliban have a US scanned eagle drone used for air strikes. Many Russian-made T-55/62 tanks and more than 50 American M-1117 tanks are now in the hands of terrorists. The group has also set up several large military bases.

