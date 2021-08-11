Taliban capture 8 major cities in a week President Ashraf Ghani running to ask for help

The Taliban continues to capture major cities in Afghanistan. Since last Friday, the extremist organization has captured the capitals of 8 provinces of the country. At the same time, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flew to the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Wednesday. At the tomb, Ghani talks with Atta Mohamed Noor and Abdul Rashid Dostum about defending the city.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has gone to Balkh province, surrounded by Taliban-held territory, to seek help from local warlords to push back the Taliban. Let us tell you that the northeastern part of Afghanistan has been completely occupied by the extremist organization. This information was given by the officials on Wednesday. With this, now two-thirds of Afghanistan has gone under the control of the Taliban. The Taliban capture comes amid the final withdrawal of US and NATO troops after two decades of fighting.

From the capital of the provinces of Badakshan and Baglan in the northeast to Farah province in the west, the Taliban have been under the control of the Taliban, increasing the pressure on the country’s federal government to strengthen its position as it also lost its key base in Kunduz province. .

The Taliban’s rise does not directly threaten Kabul at the moment, but its pace is raising questions about how long the Afghan government will be able to keep control of its far flung areas. Fighting is going on with the government’s Special Operations Forces on several fronts, while there are reports of regular soldiers fleeing the battlefield. Thousands of people are reaching the capital for shelter due to the violence.

The US, which will complete its withdrawal by the end of this month, is conducting some air strikes but refraining from engaging itself in ground fighting. The Afghan government and military have not commented on the defeats after seeking a response.

Humayun Shaheedzada, MP for the western province of Farah, confirmed to the Associated Press on Wednesday that the capital of the province, known only as Farah, has been taken over by the Taliban. Recently, the neighboring province of Nimroj was captured by the Taliban in a week-long operation.





