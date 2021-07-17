Taliban Capture Kabul Can Change The US Intention To Withdraw Forces

New Delhi. The Taliban is soon trying to capture many areas of Afghanistan. In such a situation, its concerns about the security of Afghanistan are increasing. It was predicted earlier. These things have been said in the latest assessment of US intelligence agencies. According to this, the Taliban can soon establish its roots in Kabul.

Taliban likely to be captured soon

According to intelligence sources in the US media, there is a possibility of early capture of Taliban in the outskirts of Kabul. It may take some time for the Taliban to capture the city of Kabul. The reason for this is the fear of the Taliban that if they attack here, the US may bomb their bases. With this the population of Kabul is largely against the Taliban. In such a situation, the Taliban is not getting the kind of support that it has got in many other parts of the country.

US intelligence agencies estimate that the Taliban’s strategy at present is to create such a position that they can block the Afghan government’s import supply routes whenever they want. After this it is possible that the Taliban will wait for some time. He will wait for the time before attacking Kabul when he sees his chances of success strong.

Have laid arms before the Taliban

According to US estimates, if the Taliban surround Kabul, many Afghan soldiers may be forced to surrender to it. Afghan soldiers have laid down arms before the Taliban in many cities and provinces of Afghanistan. The opinion of US intelligence agencies is that the Taliban is not yet able to capture Kabul.

America’s defeat

The voice of critics of President Joe Biden in America has intensified regarding the new situation arising in Afghanistan. He warned that the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan would be compared to the US defeat in Vietnam in 1975. This could lower the morale of US security forces. There is no doubt now that the Taliban have ambitions to establish themselves as the dominant political force in Afghanistan.