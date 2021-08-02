Taliban capture second Afghan provincial capital Sheberghan city with in 24 hours after Zaranj Taliban not agreeing, captured Afghanistan’s second provincial capital

The Taliban captured Sheberghan, Afghanistan’s second provincial capital, on Saturday. This is the second Taliban capture of Afghanistan’s provincial capital in the last 24 hours. Earlier on Friday, the Taliban Captured Zaranj, the capital of Nimroz province. After increasing interference in the provincial capitals, the sound of a major war in Afghanistan has intensified.

The Taliban began to spread their feet as foreign troops began to withdraw from the beginning of May. The Taliban captured a large part of Afghanistan. At the same time, the Taliban has also started capturing the provincial capitals of Afghanistan. Apart from this, the Taliban have also started killing people associated with the Afghan government.

On Friday, the Taliban attacked the Afghan government’s media chief who was offering prayers in Kabul. Dawa Khan Mainpal murdered. With all The Taliban have killed many social activists, journalists, officials, judges and politicians. Recently the Taliban Comedian Nazar Mohammad alias Khasha Zwan was kicked out of the house and killed. In addition, the Taliban The famous historian Abdullah Atifi was also assassinated.

For the first time since 2001, the Taliban have captured a large area in Afghanistan, including the North, North-East and Central Provinces. Never before has the Taliban held such large areas in Afghanistan. In just 7 months, about 1600 civilians have been killed and several lakh people have been displaced due to Taliban violence. This figure is only till the end of July.

After capturing a large area, the Taliban are now eyeing big cities like Herat, Kandahar and Lashkar Gah. After occupying the areas of Afghanistan, now the Taliban is trying to move towards power. The Taliban wants to impose Islamic rule by overthrowing the moderate government currently headed by Ashraf Ghani.





