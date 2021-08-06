Taliban Capture Zaranj, an Afghanistan Provincial Capital, in a Symbolic Victory

KABUL, Afghanistan – The Taliban have captured the capital of one of the western provinces of Afghanistan, Afghan officials said on Friday, a symbolic step in the insurgents’ relentless march to regain power in the country.

Taliban fighters met little resistance to take Zaranj, the provincial capital of Nimruz on the Afghan-Iranian border, Afghan officials said. They said an agreement had been negotiated with the Taliban allowing city officials to cross the Iranian border with their families.

The assault marked the first provincial capital to be captured by the insurgent group since the Biden administration announced it would completely withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by next month.

The capture of Zaranj is a symbolically significant development in the Taliban’s campaign, as they have moved away from targeting rural districts to focus on attacking provincial capitals, Zaranj being the first to fall.