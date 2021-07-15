Taliban captured remote district in afghanistan issued orders no women can go around market with Man

Women cannot go to the market with men, men will be required to keep a beard, the government has issued many such strange decrees

New Delhi. Sometimes the decisions of the government seem like no less than a decree. But in many countries, the government issues the decree itself. Such decrees that you will also be shocked to hear about it. The radical Islamic organization Taliban has now captured a remote region of northern Afghanistan.

It is being told that after this the Taliban issued their first order. In this order it has been said that women cannot go to the market with any man. Not only this, men are also forbidden to shave their beards.

There are more Talibani decrees

The Taliban captured an area in Afghanistan, wreaking havoc in the past. After this, only Taliban orders are being issued in this area. The very first order has taken everyone by surprise.

Under this, neither women can go to the market with men nor men should be seen in public places with women.

Apart from this, men’s beard cutting is also banned. Not only this, men or women can not even smoke ie cigargate. Instructions have also been issued for strict action against those who do not follow these orders.

A news agency has confirmed these orders quoting some local people. These people say that the Taliban have given all these conditions in a letter to the local Imam.

The Taliban claims that it now has a larger area under its control than the Afghan government. Along with this, it has also been claimed that the Taliban have more resources than Afghanistan.

Taliban’s message to the Afghan government

The Afghan government has been told to ask its troops to surrender, as the Taliban do not want to fight in cities. Let us tell you that with the return of NATO troops, the Taliban started making an advance in Afghanistan.

Taliban has captured these areas

The Taliban have surrounded cities along the borders of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries of Central Asia. The Taliban have also captured the Ghorband Valley in Parwan province.

It is also being considered very important from a political point of view. This has increased the threat to the capital of the province, Charikar, which is just 60 kilometers from Kabul, Ghorband and the recently evacuated Bagram airport of the US military.

The Taliban have so far captured the districts of Shorbak, Maiwand, Khakrej, Panjwai, Argestan, Maroof, Shah Wali Kot and Ghorak in Kandahar.

Apart from this, the Taliban is also eyeing the Dakshina province. In these, after the fall of Nimroj’s districts Chakhanpur and Delaram, the Taliban threat has increased at the provincial capital Jarang and the adjacent Milak-Jaranj border crossing with Iran.

a look at the stats

– 3600 civilians have died since the start of the conflict in April

1000 Afghan military soldiers and officers were also killed

– More than 3000 people have been injured, thousands of people have fled from North Afghanistan

– More than 56,000 families rendered homeless in 15 days

– 50 forced families living in a makeshift camp