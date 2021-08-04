Taliban Claim Responsibility for Major Attack in Afghan Capital

KABUL, Afghanistan – The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack on the home of a senior military official in Kabul on Wednesday that left eight people dead, underlining the ability of the insurgents to strike in the heart of the Afghan capital as they continue their massive military campaign .

The raid began at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday with a car bomb that exploded outside the home of Bismillah Khan Mohammadi, the acting defense minister. For several hours afterwards, further explosions and sporadic gunfire could be heard in the center of town after gunmen stormed the building and security forces fought to rescue the 80 or so people. people trapped inside.

The complex attack – the largest the Taliban has carried out in the city in nearly a year – penetrated an area that is home to many senior Afghan officials and close to the heavily fortified Green Zone of Kabul. It comes as the insurgents push back the front lines of their military campaign from rural areas into the provincial capitals of southern and western Afghanistan.

A Taliban spokesman described the raid in Kabul as “the start of retaliatory attacks”, suggesting that insurgents plan to target Afghan military officials and the small contingent of foreign troops who remain in the country to protect diplomats and Kabul International Airport after the withdrawal of US forces.