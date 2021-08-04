Taliban Claims Explosion Targeting Defense Minister In Kabul

Kabul. A massive explosion occurred on Tuesday near the capital of Afghanistan. Ten people have died in this. The Taliban claimed on Wednesday that its fighters had targeted the Afghan defense minister in Kabul. The Taliban has threatened that it will continue to carry out such attacks against top government officials.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that a car bomb was detonated at the defense minister’s residence last night. More retaliation was being planned against top government officials.

Minister and his family completely safe

According to the country’s Home Minister Mirwaiz Stanikzai, three gunmen entered the area after the blast. They killed the security forces. Health minister’s spokesman Dastagir Nazari says at least ten people died in the attack. At the same time, many people were injured, who have been admitted to the hospital. According to a party leader, the minister and his family are completely safe. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to Interior Minister Mirwaiz Stanikzai, the blast took place in the neighboring areas of Sherpur. Due to being a very safe area of ​​the capital, it is called Green Zone. During this, an explosion also took place outside the residence of the caretaker Defense Minister Bismillah Mohammad. According to local media reports, the blast took place around 8 pm. There was a lot of smoke there for some time after the explosion. According to Afghan media it was a car bomb attack.