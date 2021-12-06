Taliban Decree an End to Forced Marriages in Afghanistan
The Taliban issued a decree on Friday banning forced marriages of women in Afghanistan, clearly in line with the international community’s criteria for recognizing the new government and restoring aid to the war-torn country.
The announcement was credited to Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban’s solitary leader, who is believed to be the group’s top cleric in the southern city of Kandahar. This comes at a time when poverty in Afghanistan is on the rise after the Taliban took control in August after US and NATO troops withdrew. Since then, foreign governments have stopped funding the economy.
“Both (men and women) must be equal,” the decree states. “No one can force women to marry by force or coercion.”
It is unclear, however, how this order will be implemented in practice. And the statement does not address two issues – women’s access to education and the workplace – which are of central interest to countries and organizations helping Afghanistan.
The international presence in Afghanistan over the past two decades has improved women’s rights, but they have been threatened by the return of the Taliban. During their previous rule in the country in the 1990s, the Taliban literally brought women closer together and banned them from public life and schools.
But a conservative and patriarchal tradition has long belonged to the Taliban in Afghanistan. Practices such as so-called honor killings, and the sale of girls to pay off family debts, known as bada, continue in many parts of the country despite being illegal under the previous government.
Forced marriages, too, have become more common in decades of war and social unrest, as internally displaced people marry off their young daughters in exchange for brides, which can be used to pay off debts and support their families.
The decree does not specify the minimum age for marriage, which was previously set at 16 years.
With a decree calling for the observance of comprehensive Islamic law on women’s rights, the Taliban has now openly stated that it opposes such practices. They also said that the widow would now be allowed to remarry 17 weeks after the death of her husband and her new husband would be chosen independently.
In the long tribal tradition, it is customary for a widow to marry her brother or one of her relatives if her husband dies.
The Taliban leadership says it has also ordered Afghan courts to treat women fairly, especially widows, to inherit as relatives. The group also said it had asked government ministers to spread awareness about women’s rights.
Despite assurances from Taliban leaders this summer that girls and women would continue to have access to education, some girls in grades seven to 12 are still not allowed to go to school in some places. And most women are still unable to return to their jobs.
#Taliban #Decree #Forced #Marriages #Afghanistan
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.