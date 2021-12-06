Taliban Decree an End to Forced Marriages in Afghanistan

The Taliban issued a decree on Friday banning forced marriages of women in Afghanistan, clearly in line with the international community’s criteria for recognizing the new government and restoring aid to the war-torn country.

The announcement was credited to Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban’s solitary leader, who is believed to be the group’s top cleric in the southern city of Kandahar. This comes at a time when poverty in Afghanistan is on the rise after the Taliban took control in August after US and NATO troops withdrew. Since then, foreign governments have stopped funding the economy.

“Both (men and women) must be equal,” the decree states. “No one can force women to marry by force or coercion.”

It is unclear, however, how this order will be implemented in practice. And the statement does not address two issues – women’s access to education and the workplace – which are of central interest to countries and organizations helping Afghanistan.